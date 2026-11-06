Politico called Trump in the middle of a live broadcast — and he picked up

The president of the United States is not expected to be accessible to whomever feels like reaching out to him, but on election night, that all changed.

Following the midterm results, Politico reporter Dasha Burns decided to call Donald Trump in the middle of a live broadcast — which BlazeTV host Pat Gray notes is “illegal.”

“This is illegal, by the way,” Gray says. “Technically what she’s doing is illegal. You can’t just put somebody on the air live. You can’t do that without getting their permission first. You must obtain their permission first.”

“Which leads me to believe that they already had it,” Jeff Fisher comments.

“I don’t think so. This unfolds in kind of a natural way,” Gray argues, before playing the clip of Burns speaking to the president.

When Burns asked Trump what he thought happened with the Republican Party, the president responded, “I wasn’t on the ballot, and we didn’t get the people out, but I wasn’t on the ballot. If I was on the ballot, we would have won. We would have won it all very easily.”

Burns also pressed Trump on whether or not he believed some Republican candidates didn’t do enough to win, and Trump surprisingly answered that he didn’t “want to blame anybody.”

“It was a very interesting period of time. I watched with great interest, learned from it,” Trump said.

“What did you learn sir?” Burns asked.

“Well, we’re going to work with the Democrats to make sure things go well for our country. Very important. They’ve already called, and they want to work with me. I have the right to veto everything, but I don’t want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything. They want to see things happen too,” Trump replied.

Burns then asked if Trump would “consider doing an immigration deal with Democrats,” to which he replied, “I would consider doing whatever I think is appropriate and good for the country.”

Finally, she asked him how much he believes the results change “the trajectory of the final two years” of the Trump administration.

“I’ll let you know in a year from now,” he said.

“That shows you, and he gets no credit for it, how accessible Donald Trump is,” Gray comments.

“They hate him for it,” Fisher adds.

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