Susie Wiles leaving White House — and her replacement will make liberals implode

The president announced a major shake-up in the White House that will elevate one of the left's most hated figures.

Susie Wiles will leave her position as White House chief of staff and be replaced by Stephen Miller, said President Donald Trump on Friday.

'I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together, from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First.'

He made the announcement via a statement on Truth Social.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026," he wrote.

"Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff," he added.

The shake-up comes after a massacre in the midterms that has broken out into recriminations from various factions of the Republican Party.

Wiles released a statement about the move on social media.

"Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime," she wrote.

"I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together, from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First," Wiles added.

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Miller has been a fiery presence at the White House and is best known for advocating very stringent immigration enforcement policies. He is reviled by many on the left.

Wiles made history when she became the first woman to hold the title of White House chief of staff. She also orchestrated the president's victory in 2024 alongside Chris LaCivita.

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