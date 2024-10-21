‘You’re totally wrong’: Trump destroys economist on how his tariffs will bring back American jobs

In a tense and confrontational interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, former President Trump outlined his plan to use tariffs as a tool to bring jobs back to the U.S.

“The higher the tariff, the more likely it is that the company will come into the United States and build a factory in the United States so it doesn’t have to pay the tariff,” Trump said, despite laughter from the interviewer, who retorted that it “would take many years.”

“I’ll tell you, you know, there’s another theory, that the tariff you make it so high, so horrible, so obnoxious, that they’ll come right away,” Trump explains.

The interviewer continued to say it would have a “massive effect” on the economy, and while he was alluding to a negative effect, Trump believes it will be positive.

“I agree it’s going to have a massive positive effect,” Trump said. “I know how committed you are to this, and it must be hard for you to spend 25 years talking about tariffs as being negative and then have somebody explain to you that you’re totally wrong.”

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is impressed.

“Take that, put that in your pipe and smoke it,” he comments.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.