When Dems refused to clap for THIS issue, they proved to the country they are NOT the party of the people

Democrats love to wave their “party of the people” banner, but their behavior during President Trump’s speech on Tuesday night proved to the nation that they are actually against the American people.

When President Trump broached the subject of lowering taxes, which are currently crushing taxpaying citizens, many of whom are struggling to keep food on the table, the Democrats donned deadpan faces and refused to stand or clap.

“The tax situation in this country has to change, because it is flat-out immoral and wrong and … just government theft,” says Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

However, when President Trump brought up solutions, including eliminating taxes on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security, all of which would help American populations struggling the most to make ends meet, the Democrats, who claim to champion the least of us, sat in stony silence.

Pat can’t understand how they can be opposed to eliminating something like taxes on Social Security when it’s a double tax.

“If you tax Social Security, that itself was a tax that we already paid! So when you get just a tiny little portion of it back, you gotta be taxed on that again!” he exclaims.

The good news is that the nation got to see firsthand what these “pro-working-class” Democrats really value. It’s not the American people.

