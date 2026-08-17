Allie Beth Stuckey responds to AOC blaming ‘hysteria’ for women having kids young

After quietly calling off her engagement 18 months ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is pushing back against the idea that women should have children young, arguing that pressure to settle down early can lead women into relationships with men who don't respect or support them.

“A lot of these people who pressure women into having kids at a young age or trying to create hysteria around being too old, etc. What they’re trying to do is rush you into having a relationship with a loser,” AOC said in a rant on Instagram.

“By a loser, I mean someone who doesn’t respect women, someone who doesn’t respect you, someone who doesn’t treat you well, someone that doesn’t support your growth,” she added.

But BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey notes there’s a crucial distinction between telling women to settle and acknowledging the biological realities of fertility.

“I don’t know if she’s trying to passive aggressively talk about her ex-fiance. Certainly, no one would accuse them of rushing into anything,” Stuckey comments, noting that the pair were together for “like 15 years.”

However, Stuckey doesn’t totally disagree with AOC.

“I certainly have not given that advice that you should just settle down and marry whoever comes along. I am so glad that I waited until I knew without a doubt that this is the person that I wanted to be with for the rest of my life, and I didn’t have any doubt in my mind,” she says.

“I recommend that if you are a Christian woman, that you find a Christian man who loves the Lord with all of his heart, mind, soul, and strength, and who loves you, has the same values as you, who will cherish you,” she continues.

However, what AOC does seem to be saying that Allie disagrees with is that “you can’t possibly find that person young and settle down young without settling for some kind of misogynist.”

“I mean, that’s just crazy,” Stuckey says.

“We’re just pointing out that biology is real. It is real. It’s not paranoia. It’s just wisdom,” she adds.

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