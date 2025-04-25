Bill O’Reilly: The JFK files revelation no one’s talking about

The secrecy surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy has long been a breeding ground for conspiracy theories and debate — and judging by the American people's growing thirst for the truth, it’s for good reason.

Now, the fervor brought on by his assassination has all been reignited by the recently declassified JFK files, which Bill O’Reilly of “No Spin News” and author of “Killing Kennedy” doesn’t believe are groundbreaking in the slightest.

“There’s nothing in there that startled me, and we did some pretty heavy-duty research on 'Killing Kennedy.' We were lucky enough to get the original FBI notes,” O’Reilly tells Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable,” noting that those FBI notes “concluded with evidence that is rock solid that Oswald was the gunman.”

However, some conspiracy theories tell a different story — and O’Reilly isn’t buying them.

“A number of people have made millions of dollars by trumping up conspiracy theories about who killed Kennedy and how it all happened. Just remember, there is an industry that does that, and they make money,” he explains.

“I saw chatter on X from people saying, ‘Oh, Israel was involved in some way.’ Is there any truth to that?” Stuckey asks.

“No, of course not. The Kennedy conspiracy people, there’s a group on social media that desperately wants attention, and some of them can monetize that by saying outrageous things they can never back up,” O’Reilly responds.

O’Reilly has clearly done his research on Oswald and explains that the assassin was a former Marine sniper and thus an expert marksman.

“He comes back, he defects to Russia, and then after a few years, he gets married, and he comes back to the United States with his bride, Marina,” O’Reilly says. “But he’s still a nut. He was a nut when he defected, and he’s a nut when he came back.”

Oswald then sauntered into the Cuban consulate in Mexico City, where he was rejected.

“They reject him because he was a nut. Anybody knowing him knew that,” O’Reilly continues. “Oswald’s mad, he comes back to Texas. So that was what that was all about. CIA picked him up down there, saw him, and then he was surveilled to some extent in Dallas, so he was on their radar.”

According to O’Reilly, Oswald had a CIA minder in Dallas named George de Mohrenschildt, which is a curious part of the story.

“I believe and I think I can prove it that de Mohrenschildt was Oswald’s minder for the CIA. Kept an eye on him. When the congressional committee investigating the assassination approached de Mohrenschildt in Florida years later, de Morenschildt killed himself,” O’Reilly tells Stuckey.

“Wow,” Stuckey says, shocked.

