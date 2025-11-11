Far-left wins could backfire for Democrats in 2026

Despite Democrats celebrating victories in states like Virginia, New Jersey, and New York, BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey’s father, Ron Simmons, believes it's a blessing in disguise that will force more “woke” and identity-based policies.

“I think there’s a silver lining in all of this,” Simmons says.

“Virginia, New Jersey, some other places — New York City and some others elected probably the furthest-left candidates they could have elected. And that means that in their mind, they’re thinking they have a mandate to govern as far left as possible,” he continues.





“So you’re going to see even more woke policies being put into place or trying to be put into place. You’re going to see an upping of the rhetoric on the trans, on all of those types of things. And in my opinion, that is going to help us in 2026, because it’s just going to more and more expose the radicalness that’s taken over the Democrat Party,” he adds.

While he doesn’t believe that conservatives should be worried, he does believe that the few moderate Democrats left are.

“And so I believe that, assuming that the economy does well, we get past all this tariff stuff, that what these elections will do for us is it will help people realize just how crazy some of these policies are that these new elected officials are going to put in,” Simmons explains.

And as soon as the clock strikes midnight on January 1, Simmons believes “we have got to get really engaged in the political process of getting the people that we believe have the right policies elected.”

“We’ve got to make sure next November that we get them through the elections, because we need to keep the House and the Senate. There’s no question about that,” he adds.

