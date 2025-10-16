Jubilee reaction: How to debate 20 liberal Christians

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey has been praised across the aisle for the debating prowess she displayed during her Jubilee debate with 20 progressive Christians — and she has some seriously helpful tips for those who might find themselves in similar disagreements.

“Here is my tip when you’re debating. Number one, connection without compromise. Connecting to them in a human and genuine way without conceding to their argument,” Stuckey says.

“Number two, define your terms,” she says, explaining that in order to have a debate on a subject, you have to agree on the building blocks of the debate.

In a clip from the debate, Stuckey defines her terms before engaging with a liberal on abortion, saying, “So, abortion, the intentional killing of a human being in the womb. Can we agree on that?”

When the liberal said he didn’t believe abortion is murder, Stuckey brought it back to “killing.”

“I believe that it is killing life in the womb,” the liberal agreed.

“Killing what species of life?” she asked.

“A human,” he answered.

“So, we can agree that abortion is the intentional killing of a human inside the womb,” she says.

“Evil, bad, wrong, simple,” she says. “So, I believe that the intentional killing of an innocent human being is evil. Do you agree?”

“No,” he answered.

“They’re not in charge. You can be in charge, and you can do that in a gracious way and an assertive way. They are not setting the rules; you are setting the rules. So, define terms. That is so important from the very beginning,” she says, reflecting on the clip.

And one of her most important tips is that “you are not trying to win every argument in every conversation.”

“You are trying to advance the ball down the field a little bit more. You are trying to plant a seed. Remember, this is so important for every sphere of life. You are not the main character. You’re not the main character in your own life. You’re not the main character in that person’s life,” Stuckey says.

“You are one of maybe 10,000 people that the Lord is going to use in a person’s life to complete their testimony. You are a small part. You are one vessel. You have one role to play,” she continues.

“You plant the seed; you love them,” she adds.

