Lila Rose sounds alarm on UK vote to decriminalize abortion up to birth

Anti-abortion activist Lila Rose is sounding the alarm after a vote in the House of Lords moved to decriminalize abortion up to birth in the United Kingdom — a shift she says does not reflect public opinion.

According to Rose, the provision was inserted into a broader criminal justice bill, allowing it to pass with less scrutiny while dramatically expanding abortion access.

"So how did this happen?” Rose says to BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.”

“There was a big bill that had to do with the police and had to do with criminalization and crimes, and the pro-abort activists in Parliament stuck in a decriminalization statute that would legalize abortion through all nine months in the U.K.,” she tells Stuckey.

Rose explains that the provision “means you can end the life of your baby up until the moment of birth and there’s no criminal penalties for you.”

“You can order an abortion pill via the mail. You can take it at home. You can kill your 32-week-old baby. … And there is zero liability. There is zero criminal penalty for that. So it’s a very dark day in the U.K., and of course the pro-life movement is galvanized now, saying we have to put a stop to this,” she says.

“Is it even possible for pro-lifers in the U.K. to put a stop to this? Or is it just the deal is done?” Stuckey asks.

“If they get enough members of Parliament, they can reverse this. So it’s a matter of rallying the political power and support,” Rose explains, pointing out that everyone who plans to fight for the pro-life cause in the U.K. is already facing an uphill battle — but they’re not alone.

“I do think there’s a growing unrest in the U.K. about how the government is, quite frankly, handling governance. This has to do in part with the protection of women and girls in the countries from rape and from attacks. It has to do with the lack of freedom of speech in the U.K., where people are praying outside abortion clinics or hospitals where abortions are happening and they’re thrown into jail for that,” she tells Stuckey.

“I think people of good faith and goodwill — pro-life people, pro-family people — need to build a fighting force like we have here in the United States and believe that it’s possible, and with the right political will, make the change happen that needs to happen,” she adds.

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