Is Big Pharma suppressing the truth about cancer? Survivor says ‘yes’

Fourteen years ago, Suzy Griswold was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, but she didn’t take a traditional treatment route.

At first she listened to her doctors and scheduled a surgery to remove the cancer from her thyroid, but after she “completely followed the standard traditional care,” they found cancer in her lymph nodes as well.

“One doctor told me, ‘Suzy, it’s no big deal, we can pluck your lymph nodes out one by one as they pop up,’” Griswold tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable.” “Another one mentioned radical neck dissection, if it got to that, and then towards the summer I guess they found a lung nodule.”

Griswold was also recommended to have chemotherapy and radiation by another doctor.

That’s when she “chose to step out in faith and do something a little different.”

“What really resonated with me was the Gerson Therapy,” she says, noting the doctor behind the therapy, Dr. Max Gerson, was healing chronic diseases during World War II.

“It was all plant-based diet, it was a lot of detoxification, it was based on ... the metabolism of the cells. I mean, he just studied what worked. And a lot of people talk about the alkaline and acidity part of cancer,” she explains.

“What was really cool about Max Gerson is he dialed it in and realized that the more acidic your body is, the higher your hydrogen is in your cells, and the more hydrogen you have, that repels oxygen, and we need oxygen to heal our cells,” she continues.

Gerson was planning to present his therapy on Capitol Hill to help others, but then those who didn’t want alternative therapies to be recognized got involved.

“The media got ahold of it, and you know, people that don’t want Gerson Therapy to replace some of the pharmaceuticals stepped in and they actually kind of distracted all of the media from being a part of it,” she tells Stuckey.

“You’re saying that he tried to introduce this to America as a healing regimen for all kinds of diseases, including cancer, but that he was sabotaged by people who had an interest in pharmaceuticals,” Stuckey comments, shocked.

“History repeats itself,” Griswold says, noting that we’re going through a similar awakening now — which the pharmaceutical industry doesn’t want Americans to hear. “People standing up against the narrative. It’s repeating itself, and that’s exactly what Dr. Max Gerson did.”

