'Misplaced mothering': No Kings anti-Kirk protesters reveal a culture in crisis

Tensions over the legacy of Charlie Kirk reached a boiling point at the No Kings protests that took place over the weekend, where furious demonstrators hurled slurs at the late conservative leader and cheered his death.

“Charlie Kirk is a piece of garbage. Of course, we were mean. I am so tired of people saying, ‘Oh, but you know it’s a terrible thing.’ No. Hitler is dead. I’m glad Hitler’s dead. Evil people have no place in my world. He was a hateful human being. It was disgusting the things that he said and did,” one woman told the Daily Signal at a No Kings protest.

“This could be someone’s grandmother. Probably not. Probably not. And this is actually a consequence of the childlessness epidemic that we have in society, that you have all of these just, like, listless people who don’t know where to direct their energy,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says.

Stuckey calls it a phenomenon of “misplaced mothering” that’s common among older white women.

“And because they are not channeling their God-given mothering instincts into people, into their own children, into the next generation in some way, they are channeling it in directions that are not actually healthy,” she explains.

“And so they believe that they are mothering the migrant, that they are mothering the criminal, that they are mothering the people who are on the margins of society. And so this makes them feel better, but it’s actually a lazy way to demonstrate that you’re a good person, which means you’re not a good person at all,” she continues.

“In the same way that socialism is like outsourcing your compassion to the government, this social justice is outsourcing your virtue to the government,” she adds.

In another clip from the protest, Nathan Hughes was conducting man-on-the-street-style interviews with some of the protesters. His interaction with two of the protesters, who were upset that he was wearing a “for Charlie” shirt, has gone viral — and for good reason.

“You get triggered because it has ‘Charlie’ on there, right?” Hughes asked the protesters.

“Because he was a racist! Because he was a misogynist! And that means that you are, too, because you support him,” she screamed. “Get out!”

Another protester chimed in: “He hated anyone that wasn’t white, that wasn’t male, that wasn’t straight.”

“Okay, well, as someone who is not male, I can say that Charlie didn’t hate me, didn’t hate his wife, didn’t hate his daughter,” Stuckey comments.

“These people in these videos are very, very unwell. That is true,” she continues, noting that she doesn’t believe it’s just a “mental health crisis.”

“I actually think that’s just an excuse for evil, because evil really exists, and it’s evil that can make you very stupid. Sin makes you stupid, and iniquity makes you insane. We can use those alliterations,” she says.

And Stuckey points out that while the protesters believe they’re protesting tyranny, they’re the ones who have made it clear that they love tyranny the most.

“These are the very people who wanted to force kids to wear masks, who wanted you to be fired from your job if you didn’t get an experimental vaccine. These are the very same people that support taking children out of their parents’ homes if their parents don’t affirm the stated gender identity of a person,” she says.

“You know which side the Democrats would have been on in 1776,” she adds.

