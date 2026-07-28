Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ is peak Hollywood elitist: ‘He’s so snooty’

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of "The Odyssey" isn’t just drawing criticism for his choice in actors.

“Christopher Nolan is proving himself to be kind of just a bad filmmaker,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, pointing out that it’s not just his “woke” casting choices — which include the transgender “Elliot” Page — in a film about ancient Greece.

“I think what’s even worse than all of that is the fact that when you look at how he chose to shoot this movie, it turns out he decided, he was like, ‘Which is the most retarded way to shoot this movie? Ah, I know, that’s the one I’m going to use,’” she says.

“Fifty-year-old IMAX techniques because he’s so pretentious. He’s so snooty. He’s so self-important. He’s like, ‘Ah, you know, just go see the movie. But you need to go see it in IMAX,’” she continues.

“Despite this huge campaign to force people to go pay extra, I assume, to go watch in IMAX, there are actually very few theaters in the country who can show it in this format,” she adds, pointing out that there are only 25 theaters in the country “equipped to project 'The Odyssey' in true IMAX 70mm film.”

Even the CEO of IMAX, Richard Gelfond, was confused by Nolan’s decision.

“The problem is they haven’t made new IMAX film projectors in about 50 years,” Gelfond told Variety in an interview.

“We build new projectors every day. But film projectors using this film, it’s not practical,” he added.

“That is so embarrassing to have the IMAX CEO call you out like that,” Gonzales says.

“He seems to be just a pretentious snob who doesn’t want to conform to, you know, normal ways. He just wants to make life more difficult so that he can consider himself artsy,” she adds.

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