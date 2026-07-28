Influencer accuses her estranged husband of being a pedophile in viral video — and then tragedy strikes

A 911 dispatcher heard a social media influencer "screaming and crying" before police found her and her estranged husband dead in her Oklahoma home Thursday. Less than two weeks before her death, the influencer posted a viral video accusing her estranged husband of being a pedophile.

Police said dispatchers noted that they received an emergency call in which a screaming woman and an apparent gunshot was heard.

'Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband who I just found out is a pedophile.'

According to 911 audio People magazine obtained, the dispatcher said, "I'm trying to reach him back, but I could hear a female in the background screaming and crying. Some sort of loud bang in the background."

Police said the dispatcher received a second 911 call from a child; the dispatcher indicated that the child said "his stepfather had shot his mother."

NBC News reported that a boy called 911 from a neighbor’s home just moments after the first emergency call.

KTUL-TV reported that officers with the Owasso Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence at a home in Collinsville just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police said when officers arrived at the crime scene, they discovered two people dead with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police identified the deceased as 43-year-old Sara Gilson and her 48-year-old estranged husband, Jeremiah Shawn Duffey.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

According to Fox News, Duffey allegedly broke into the home, killed Gilson — and then himself.

NBC News reported that Gilson secured an emergency protective order against Duffey on June 10 — one day after police informed her that Duffey had been accused of molesting a minor.

The estranged husband was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Gilson and her home at all times, according to county court records.

The Oklahoman reported that Gilson received a protective order after informing a judge that her estranged husband "proceeded to threaten suicide and went on the run" after being confronted about the allegations.

On June 10, a woman filed a protective order against Duffey on behalf of her minor daughter, according to court records People magazine obtained.

The Oklahoman reported that Duffey was spotted kissing and fondling the woman's 15-year-old daughter, a player on a youth basketball team Duffey coached. The protective order said another coach caught Duffey alone with the girl.

"Similar conduct by this coach toward this particular juvenile player was reported to have occurred over an extended period of time, in multiple law enforcement jurisdictions, across multiple states prior to this incident," police said, according to Newsweek.

"This incident was witnessed by another team coach who immediately intervened and reported it to the juvenile’s parent, and they in turn came to the Owasso Police Department once the parent arrived to collect the juvenile from the event," police said. "The suspect in this incident fled the scene and had not been seen by Owasso Police since."

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NBC News reported that Duffey had been a member of the Osage Nation tribe and the alleged incident at the school happened on tribal land.

KOTV reported that because police determined the alleged offense occurred in Indian Country, and Duffey was a member of the Osage Nation, the investigation was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office under the Federal Major Crimes Act, which ended the Owasso Police Department's jurisdiction over the reported molestation case.

Police noted that they submitted the case for a charge of lewd molestation of a minor to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for review, according to NBC News.

Gilson — who had been a social media influencer and now has over 94,000 followers on TikTok — posted a video accusing Duffey of being a pedophile less than two weeks before her death.

Gilson on July 11 posted a video on TikTok during which she is seen fidgeting and visibly upset as she sits down on a chair.

The following text appears at the top of the video: "Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband who I just found out is a pedophile."

The video is captioned, "I wish I was joking. #plottwist #netflix #documentary."

The video has been liked nearly two million times and is shot in the style of a viral online trend in which users pretend to sit down for a Netflix documentary interview.

NBC News reported that Gilson's son was taken into protective custody and later released to a parent who wasn't involved in the incident.

Neither the Owasso Police Department nor the U.S. Attorney's Office immediately responded to Blaze News' requests for comment.

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