Democrats’ lies are unraveling — and even the New York Times is calling them out

Democrats will say just about anything to get elected, and even the New York Times is calling them out for it — starting with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico.

“I was in the classroom right after the legislature here in Texas cut more than $5 billion from our public schools. This was in the wake of the great recession. And so, I saw the impact of those cuts firsthand on my students and my fellow teachers and members of the community on the west side,” Talarico said.

“And at one point, I had 45 kids in one classroom. There weren’t enough desks for all those kids, so I had students sitting on the air conditioning unit,” he added.

Talarico repeated the same story, word for word, in multiple television and podcast appearances.

“Now, it turns out, I hope you’re sitting down for this,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, “It turns out that was a lie, like most things that come out of James Talarico’s mouth.”

“The New York Times actually published this, and they said, 'Documents from the Texas Education Agency indicate the most students ever assigned to a class period that Mr. Talarico taught was 30, with most of his classes ranging in size from 22 to 27 students,' which is totally normal in public schools,” she explains.

Talarico’s own colleagues claimed there was no “crowding to the point where students were sitting on air conditioners.”

And even worse, Barack Obama told a similar story in 2012 — that there were 45 kids in a classroom and some were “sitting on the floor.”

But Talarico isn’t the only one the New York Times is calling out.

“They also said that officials during the Obama era, they actually knew that Ilhan Omar married her brother,” Gonzales explains, before reading: “Several current and former law enforcement officials said an Obama-era investigation found some evidence that Ms. Omar had entered into a sham marriage with a man suspected of being her brother.”

“They apparently only decided to not pursue it. As the story goes, because they were like, ‘Oh, it’s outside the five-year statute of limitations,’” she explains.

“Which, I’m just going to go ahead and say if there is a will, there is a way. Do you know who proved that? The Democrats when they found out President Trump was running for office again and decided to throw 91 indictments and 34 felony counts his way,” she adds.

But it keeps going, as the New York Times also reported on Mary Peltola, the Democrat candidate for Senate in Alaska — accusing her of helping the “secret effort to stack Alaska’s ballot.”

And Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El Sayed is no different.

“He has this problem, and the problem is not just that he’s a liar,” Gonzales says.

“He also is linked to the terrorist group Muslim Brotherhood a little too much. Like his ties are a little too terroristy for my taste,” she continues.

“But because he has been linked to the Muslim Brotherhood so much, and his family, actually, they’ve got big family ties, the mainstream media is asking him about this ... because I don’t think anyone believes his weird sidestepping answers,” she adds.

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