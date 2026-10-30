Florida female claims her threat to assassinate Trump was a joke, police say. Now the joke's on her.

A Florida female was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot President Donald Trump at his Daytona Beach rally, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said 21-year-old Allison Albro of Daytona Beach posted a message Thursday night saying she was "going to the Trump rally in my city [tomorrow] so I can [shoot] him with my Glock. Wish me luck, guys!!"

'She f**ked around and found out.'

Chitwood said as a result Albro "got a visit" from the sheriff's office Domestic Security Unit and the U.S. Secret Service.

"She said she was joking with this post, she doesn’t have access to a Glock or any other weapon, and she would never hurt anyone," the sheriff noted. "Today she’s sitting in jail on charges of written threats to kill and unlawful use of a communications device."

"We are not going to tolerate threats to assassinate the president," Chitwood declared before adding, "I would strongly advise anyone else thinking of posting a 'joke' along these lines to think twice."

Trump is expected to hold his midterm rally at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, WESH-TV reported, adding that the sheriff's office on Thursday said it would deploy strict security measures in the area ahead of the rally.

RELATED: ‘Finna get kirked’: Kansas man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot Trump

Chitwood added that the sheriff's office "continues to work hand in hand with the Secret Service, FBI, and all our law enforcement partners to ensure this presidential visit to Daytona Beach is a safe event for all who attend, and for our whole community."

As you might expect, most commenters under the sheriff's office Facebook post about Albro's arrest have no sympathy for her:

"She f**ked around and found out," one commenter wrote. "Deff looks like the norm for doing this crazy crap."

"I have no sorrow for dumbass people," another user said. "Hopefully they prosecute her to the fullest extent."

"Well, she gets what she deserves," another commenter declared before adding that "anymore you cant trust people or their [threatening] other people, and no way should anyone be [threatening] our president."

"What a f**king stupid thing to post," another user stated. "She deserved whatever she got."

"Lock her up and throw the key away," another commenter suggested.

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