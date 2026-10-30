On the ground: Texas voters pack Vance rally, give a clear message ahead of midterms

Thousands of Republican supporters descended on Weatherford, Texas, to hear a slew of top GOP officials give one of their finals calls to voters to go to the polls next Tuesday.

People were surprised by the size of the crowd that gathered to hear Vice President JD Vance, Rep. Brandon Gill (Texas), Senate hopeful Ken Paxton, and many others lay out the case for Republicans — and especially the case against Democrats.

He was 'disappointed that there is as much support for Talarico as there is.'

Blaze News spoke to attendees on the ground on Thursday in the Peach Capital of Texas, and many expressed their concern about the prospect of Democrat James Talarico, commonly referred to as James "Talafreako" by the speakers at the event, gaining a Senate seat.

Attendees packed the Joe R. Jones Construction building, filling the warehouse and spilling into the parking lot, where a large display showed the podium inside.

As the vice president joked in his speech, the interior was extremely warm, yet it was still packed with enthusiastic attendees seemingly anxious to hear him speak.

One attendee Blaze News interviewed said that he thought Ken Paxton still had a good chance to win the Senate seat, though he was "disappointed that there is as much support for Talarico as there is."

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He encouraged voters to "vote the Bible," because if they vote the Bible, they'll "vote right."

Others concurred, saying that the "morality of Texas," for instance, hangs in the balance in the Senate election.

Attendees consistently brought up issues including abortion, men in women's sports, gender-transitioning kids, and preserving Christian values — many of which were central issues brought up by the speakers at the event as well.

The rally was the first rally many of the people Blaze News spoke with had attended. Many of them live near the venue in North Texas.

Attendees' message to Republicans was overwhelmingly consistent: "Go vote."



The Weatherford, Texas, campaign rally is perhaps the last event the vice president will attend after canceling a big fraud announcement event in Minnesota this weekend.

It is unclear whether he will be on the campaign trail elsewhere in the nation over the weekend.

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