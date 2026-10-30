Black judge's anti-white racist rant against 'Main Character Chad' prompts psych evaluation, misconduct probe

A federal judge in Texas is facing a misconduct investigation and scrutiny of her mental health after apparently unloading on an attorney in an anti-white rant, accusing him of being intimidated by "black excellence" due to "white mediocrity."

Ezra Young is a New York attorney who has worked on a black former law professor's discrimination case against a university in Texas.

'Any time you, Chad, don't get what you want, you call the manager.'

In 2023, Ada Brown — the judge overseeing the case in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas — accused Young of misconduct.

While Brown refrained from sanctioning the attorney, she later barred him from representing the former law professor in her court, reported Bloomberg Law.

Earlier this year, Brown dragged Young back into court, accusing him of posting sealed court filings online and sensationalizing the case. She then provided him with an opportunity "to show cause why he should not be held in contempt of Court or sanctioned."

Young denied any wrongdoing at the April 24 show-cause hearing in Dallas, and it quickly went off the rails.

According to a court transcript, Brown — a self-identified black woman with declared American Indian heritage — went far beyond just accusing Young of being a liar.

In addition to mockingly thanking the attorney for his "white saviordom," Brown repeatedly referred to Young as "Chad," an apparent allusion to the meme of a young white man. In one instance, she said, "Any time you, Chad, don't get what you want, you call the manager."

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Later in the hearing, Brown referred to Young as "Main Character Chad, white hero, savior, loves to help black people, be an ally."

According to the transcript, Brown seemingly worked herself up into racially charged hysterics, stating, among other things, that Young:

is "insufferably entitled";

is "hostile and abusive and a bully to black lawyers who don't do what you say";

is engaged in a pattern of "maligning black lawyers for no reason, other than they will not obey [him] in [his] racist Downton Abbey, Chad";

has "white privilege";

has a problem with "black excellence"

has a "white-savior-complex-ally thing"; and

is a "raging hypocritical racist."

Later in the hearing, Young stated that "it appeared that the Court was using vicious stereotypes about white people, when I've repeatedly disclosed to this Court that I am Latino."

Despite his stated Hispanic identity, Brown said that Young was a "white-presenting" and "white-appearing" person.

Young subsequently filed a complaint against Brown and suggested that she might have a mental health condition.

In a response dated July 28, Brown said, "I do not believe my demeanor was inappropriate at any time, especially during the candid conversations about race," reported Bloomberg Law.

Brown conceded, however, that "the way I communicated these exchanges" during the April hearing "might have been handled more delicately."

Following the ensuing investigation and "observations of Judge Brown's behavior," a special judicial committee comprising federal judges concluded last month that "Judge Brown suffers from a temporary or permanent mental condition that interferes with her ability to perform the responsibilities of her office."

Among the reasons that led to this determination were Brown's alleged:

engagement in "demonstrably egregious and hostile treatment of others" and her expression of "aberrant and inappropriate comments, including racial insults";

recusal from over 40 cases since June 1, 2026, "either without explanation or for unusual reasons";

unsubstantiated assertion "that orders are being entered in her cases or are being altered by others without her permission and/or with criminal intent";

ungrounded and unjustified claims that judges, attorneys, and staff are "discriminating and retaliating against her because of her race and/or gender";

sending of "copious and bizarre emails to court staff and judges, including emails in the middle of the night"; and

repeat resignation announcements, each of which she rescinded.

On Sept. 21, the committee ordered Brown to undergo an independent psychiatric examination but did not receive confirmation of compliance or intended compliance within the required seven-day window.

Jennifer Walker Elrod, a member of the special committee and chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, issued an order on Sept. 29 temporarily reassigning Brown's current cases and barring her from taking new case assignments.

Days later, Walker Elrod said in a court filing that she had found "probable cause to believe Judge Brown has engaged in misconduct that is beyond the specific pending complaint."

Accordingly, the chief Fifth Circuit judge issued a judicial misconduct complaint against Brown, which Walker Elrod appointed a special committee on Oct. 16 to investigate.

The Judicial Council of the Fifth Circuit revealed in an Oct. 19 statement that Brown was set to appear for an investigative interview on Friday.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas told Blaze News that it cannot comment on the matter.

Young declined to comment.

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