Liberal women are now arguing Sydney Sweeney’s nude ad is worse than Lindsay Clancy

A nude celebrity advertisement has become more offensive to some women than a mother accused of killing her own children, and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes someone should be — and one day will be — “studying this.”

“I always feel like when I watch videos that feature white liberal women, like in a hundred years, they’re going to be studying this. They’re going to be looking at this phenomenon. They’re going to figure out how this hive mind of mental illness really came together,” Gonzales says.

“One of their biggest data points is how the Lindsay Clancy trial broke them,” she adds.

And in Adam Francisco’s series of man-on-the-street interviews with some of these women, he only proves Gonzales right.

In the series, Francisco holds up side-by-side photos of Sydney Sweeney posing nude and Lindsay Clancy, posing the question “Who hurts women more?”

One woman explained that Sydney Sweeney hurts women more because she “sets a bad precedence for women as a role model.”

“So, in your opinion, posing nude for an ad for a company that you’re an investor in … versus her, who’s accused of killing her own kids due to mental instability or hormones. You still would choose this is worse for women?” he asks.

“I think they both get a bad rap,” she answered.

“But who’s worse?”

“It depends what side of the fence you’re on,” she answered.

Another woman explained that her choice was Sweeney “because she’s putting a sexual image on women and for a sports ad when there’s women that have worked really hard in sports and they could honestly be more representative in a sports ad.”

She then said that Clancy doesn’t “hurt women, though, as much.”

“She hurts her own image and like mothers in general, like it affects like the mental state, but then she hurts like the reputation of women,” she added.

“I would argue, this hurts women way more, because it’s saying if a woman is too hormonal, she may kill her own kids,” he answered.

Gonzales is “honestly baffled” by the women’s answers.

“Like, please, Trump administration, can you guys study the white liberal woman brain?” she asks.

“There’s so much brain rot there,” she adds.

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