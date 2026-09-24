11-year-old said intruder killed her 15-year-old brother — police say the truth is far more disturbing

The shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Oklahoma was initially blamed on an intruder, but police arrested his 11-year-old sister after an investigation.

The teenager was found fatally shot in the head at his home in Edmond on Sept. 9.

They also said she was jealous of the attention he would get from the parents.

Initially his sister told police an intruder wearing a black hoodie broke in through a window and killed her brother before running out of the front door.

But police noticed that there were no signs of a break-in and instead saw evidence that the site was staged.

The parents of the children then told police that four security cameras had been turned off at the home before the shooting. When the daughter was asked about the cameras, she denied knowing anything about it.

Parents also said that their daughter was embarrassed by her brother, who was disabled. They also said she was jealous of the attention he would get from the parents.

The girl later admitted to shooting her brother with a small-caliber handgun, according to an affidavit.

Police seized an Apple iPhone, an Apple iPad, and a Samsung Digital Tablet from the home after obtaining a search warrant. They believe the devices may have evidence related to the motivation and the shooting.

A day after the shooting, the girl was booked into a juvenile detention facility on a second-degree murder charge, according to the Edmond Police Department.

RELATED: 16-year-old arrested for lethally shooting 15-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother, cops say

Defense attorney Irven Box told KWTV-DT that the alleged comments from the parents were a strong motivation for the case against the girl.

"I think there’s a lot of evidence that she’s got some definite, very serious psychological problems," he said.

However, she will likely not face charges as an adult, he added.

"She’s not going to serve any time in a state penitentiary; she’s going to be in some juvenile facility or some sort of treatment until she reaches majority," Box said. "Until she reaches 18, so she’s got a long ways to go."

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