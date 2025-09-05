Trans lawmaker says conservatives are the 'weird' ones

Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), who was previously known as Tim McBride, is the first “out” transgender person elected to Congress — and he is adamant that conservatives are the “weird” ones.

“They are obsessed with culture war issues. The Republican Party is obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird, and it is bizarre. And the American people deserve serious legislators, serious elected officials who are focused on bringing people together,” McBride said

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is not even close to being on the same page.

“If you are to believe this man, who believes that he is a woman, that’s your first mistake, is trusting anything that this person says,” Gonzales says. “If you are to believe Tim McBride, the right is weird because we believe in biological truths and that biological men are men and women are women.”

“That is so weird. That is so bizarre,” she mocks, before pulling up a selfie McBride posted to Instagram in the women’s bathroom in 2016.

“Here I am using a women’s restroom in North Carolina that I’m technically barred from being in. They say I’m a pervert. They say I’m a man dressed as a woman. They say I’m a threat to their children. They say I’m confused. They say I’m dangerous. And they say accepting me as the person I have fought my life to be seen as reflects the downfall of a once great nation,” McBride wrote in the caption .

“I'm just a person. We are all just people. Trying to pee in peace. Trying to live our lives as fully and authentically as possible. Barring me from this restroom doesn't help anyone. And allowing me to continue to use this bathroom — just without fear of discrimination and harassment — doesn't hurt anyone. Stop this. We are good people,” he added.

“This is a man entering a woman’s bathroom and taking pictures of himself in a woman’s bathroom and posting it on social media for likes and clicks is telling you that it’s weird that you care that he’s doing this,” Gonzales comments, adding, “That is so mind-boggling.”

