Demons on notice: How Donald Trump is already ‘racking up W’s’

As Donald Trump prepares to take his place as president of the United States for the second time, liberals are freaking out. And rightfully so, as their rejection of common sense on a policy level is about to come to an end.

Trump calls this a “mandate to bring common sense back to the country,” which he plans to kick off by making the border safe and secure and initiating mass deportations of illegal immigrants who squeezed through the border when it was open.

Trump even called New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and while the details of their conversation are unknown, Adams has reportedly already revoked illegal immigrants' food cards.

“He’s just racking up W’s,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “He’s not even in office yet.”

But that’s not all. Almost immediately after Trump’s win, Hamas called for a ceasefire.

“Hamas just saw that he won and Hamas was like, ‘All right, OK, ceasefire, we give, oh s**t, we don’t want to deal with Donald Trump,’” Gonzales says, adding, “The same thing happened with the Ukraine-Russia war.”

“Just the day after his landslide victory, Putin congratulated Donald Trump,” she continues, “He said Donald Trump’s remarks on ending the war deserved attention. Because finally, we have a president who’s talking about ending the war rather than continuing it and just funneling our money until they don’t need it anymore.”

It’s not just Trump’s eagerness to solve the problems the Biden-Harris administration created that’s impressive but how quickly he’s making changes despite not being in office yet.

“He hasn’t been in office for almost four years, he hasn’t set foot back in the White House yet, and he’s already elevated the first woman to chief of staff, he’s making mass deportation a top priority, he’s warning against the weaponization of the DOJ, and he’s already begun the process of ending wars on multiple fronts,” Gonzales explains.

“I’m sure you guys can tell in my eyes, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she continues, adding, “We’re not living in total darkness anymore. The demons have been put on notice.”

