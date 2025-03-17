Dave Weldon speaks the TRUTH about vaccines; gets pulled from CDC nomination

Doctor Dave Weldon was Donald Trump’s pick to be CDC director — but he was pulled from the nomination for previous comments he made regarding vaccines.

Weldon was a former congressman who introduced the Vaccine Safety and Public Confidence Assurance Act in 2007, where he stated several issues relating to vaccine safety.

“Several issues relating to vaccine safety have persisted for years. The response from public health agencies has been largely defensive from the outset, and studies have been plagued by conflicts of interest. Legitimate questions persist regarding the possible association between the mercury-based preservative, thimerosal, and the childhood epidemic of neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), including autism,” Weldon wrote in the introduction of his act.

“I find this very hard to believe,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments, noting that the same year, Weldon cosponsored legislation with a Democrat to ban Mercury from vaccines, specifically thimerosal.

Thimerosal is 50% mercury and still remains in some childhood vaccines — particularly the flu shot.

“You look at this, and you look at what he was concluding, which is, ‘Hey, we should be careful with our children,’” Gonzales says, recalling the protocol American families used to follow when a thermometer breaks.

“I remember when I was little, and we had a thermometer that fell on the floor and broke. It was glass, it broke, and everyone in the house was like, ‘Don’t touch it, don’t leave the room, don’t go in here, we’ve got to get gloves, we’ve got to handle it very carefully,’” she says.

“We had that protocol when it was on the ground, and you might touch it, but injecting it into a newborn somehow, totally OK,” she continues.

And the epidemic of autism has only gotten worse since Weldon initially sounded the alarm.

In 2000, one in 150 children was diagnosed with autism. By 2020, the number was one in 36.

“I would say that that’s enough to question. Same thing that Dave Weldon is saying. ‘Hey, maybe we should look at this guys, maybe it’s a bad idea to put something like mercury in vaccines that you’re injecting into young humans,’” Gonzales says.

“Now all of a sudden, we have to figure out who takes Dave Weldon’s spot now,” she continues, adding, “We are in the driver seat now, we are perfectly positioned to finally, I don’t even want to say, solve the health crisis because it’s going to take more than four years to do that, but to at least put us in a good spot to do that.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.