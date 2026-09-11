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One year after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Steve Deace says the void remains: 'Felt like losing a brother'
September 11, 2026
Deace reflects on the friend he calls a brother, the leadership he believes the church lost, and the spiritual battle that has intensified in his absence.
A year after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, BlazeTV host Steve Deace is still struggling to process the loss of his friend — and the spiritual warfare that's begun escalating in his absence.
“It is still hard to believe that Charlie is gone. I still can’t believe that this really happened,” Deace says. “It’s still kind of surreal to me. Despite how many tears I’ve shed over the last year, more than I can count, more often than I can count.”
“Felt like losing a little brother to me. Just one that was more talented and better looking. But the other reason I’ve shed so many tears over the last year for this, and I mean there have been moments where I have just sobbed, it’s because I didn’t just lose a friend and a brother,” he continues.
“I understand [what] the church in our country lost with Charlie as well,” he adds, “It is, folks, it’s a gaping void that may never be filled.”
And this “dysfunction” plaguing the Republican Party, Deace explains, is happening “because Charlie’s not here.”
“And I’ve talked about this before, how much behind the scenes Charlie was keeping at bay, holding at bay,” he says.
“And a lot of the instigation and impetus for what we’ve seen, which is the stuff out of church history books, out of the Bible, just open spiritual warfare breaking out into the natural world, into the seeing realm, the trigger for a lot of it was his assassination,” he continues.
“If you were here,” he adds, addressing his old friend, “this would not be happening at the rate that it is, if at all. And I think it’s further confirmation of the apostolic calling on Charlie’s life, his martyring, and its aftermath.”
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