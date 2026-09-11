Video shows blood-soaked pit bull amid brutal mauling of woman on San Francisco street

Bystanders captured horrifying video of a woman who was brutally mauled by a pit bull in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco.

One woman said the attack lasted between 10 and 15 minutes, and while some tried to intervene, the woman ended up with life-threatening injuries.

'A lot of people were going up and trying to pepper-spray the dog, but it was just still trying to attack the lady.'

The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital after police arrived and captured the dog with a snare pole.

In one video, the woman can be seen lying on the ground motionless while an onlooker screams at police to shoot the dog.

The pit bull's head is covered in blood.

Police said that the dog became motionless while they were restraining it, and it was declared dead at the scene. The Animal Care and Control agency of the city took charge of the remains.

The owner of the dog was not found at the scene, according to police.

Ashley Powell told KPIX-TV she was walking to work when she saw the dog attack the woman.

"She was walking by. The dog was with the owner. And the dog just jumped and attacked her," Powell told the station. "Just started pulling her, biting her hands, fingers, chest, face."

Powell said she called 911 immediately.

She said various people tried to pull the dog from the woman during Tuesday morning's attack.

"I had residents up there saying, 'Get the dog off of her, get the dog off of her,'" Powell continued. "A lot of people were going up and trying to pepper-spray the dog, but it was just still trying to attack the lady."

Another witness, James Richmond, told KPIX the dog's owner tried to intervene and then left the area.

RELATED: 'There was blood everywhere': Video shows pit bulls sneaking through doggy doors of home

"He's out here quite often. When I do see him, he is always with his dog," Raymond told the station. "Most of the time, they are sitting down, so you don't really see if a leash is there."

Richmond said he believes the dog's owner is homeless, but that part of the interview is only in the station's video report.

More from the station:

District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill says he's been sounding the alarm on off-leash dogs in the Tenderloin since the city's dog court went on a hiatus last year. The dog court resumed taking on the backlog of vicious dog cases in June.



"And look, it's great they have hearings scheduled for October with a new judge for dog court, that's fantastic," said Sherrill. "But having dogs off leash, having owners that are irresponsible is so dangerous, it's unbelievable, and now we can see it with our own eyes."

Police said anyone with information about the incident should contact them at 415-575-4444, KPIX reported.

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