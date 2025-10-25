Demons at death's door: A COVID survivor's chilling ICU visions

Brian McLendon has a COVID horror story you can’t even begin to imagine. A friend of BlazeTV host Rick Burgess, Brian was attacked by more than just the virus during the pandemic. On a recent episode of “Strange Encounters,” Rick’s podcast on biblical spiritual warfare, Brian shared stories from the hospital that will change the way you see the demonic forever.

When COVID Delta, the most severe of the variants, ripped through the nation in the summer of 2021, Brian was busy celebrating reconciling with his wife, Emily. They headed to the beach with plans to renew their vows on their wedding anniversary, elated that their contentious marriage was finally healing.

But disaster was lurking around the corner. When they arrived at the beach, Brian started feeling ill. He made it through the vow renewal but was bedridden by the time they got back home. His illness landed him in the hospital, where he found out he had contracted a bad case of COVID.

Over several days, Brian’s oxygen levels began to tank in tandem with his spirits. “The isolation as a patient in those hospital rooms — I mean, you were treated like somebody with leprosy,” he says, noting that he was treated extra poorly by hospital staff because he had chosen not to take the COVID vaccine.

Eventually, Brian was admitted to the ICU, where his condition only worsened. At his request, doctors put him on a ventilator — a sign that death was likely looming.

But something else was also looming. In this state of medically induced sedation, Brian found himself in a purgatory-like place — “a different realm that also included that [ICU] room,” as he describes it.

A partially open door suddenly appeared to him. Behind it was a “dark figure” who wanted in. “I kept telling [Emily], ‘You got to close that door over there,’ and she's like, ‘There is no door,”’ Brian recalls.

The demonic entity told Brian that if it couldn’t get through the door, it would “kill [his] wife and kids.”

Brian also recalls seeing a female-like demon, possibly a witch, offering glowing blue pills to everyone in the unit. The next day, Brian woke up and discovered that the same people he’d seen take the blue pills had died in real life.

His most disturbing vision, however, came next.

“I was strapped to a tree — like lumber that had been cut down. It's laying down, and I'm literally chained to it, and there's this device that — it looks like it's going to try to grind up that log … with me on it,” he tells Rick.

He then saw another female-like demon. “She was attractive but … she had grasshopper legs,” Brian recounts.

The demon became enraged when she found out she was not allowed to kill Brian. An angel, who Brian says resembled someone he knew, unchained him and told him he was free to go.

After miraculously recovering from what looked to be a death sentence, Brian realized why the demon had been unable to harm him: “I'm a Christian. I'm a child of God,” he says.

To hear Brian’s firsthand account, watch the full episode above.

Want more from Rick Burgess?

To enjoy more bold talk and big laughs, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.