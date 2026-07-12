Heavenly protection in history: Two remarkable true stories of angelic intervention

Most of the time when people talk about spiritual warfare, the focus is on the demonic — oppression, possession, attacks, or counterattacks.

But angels are also part of the unseen realm. In fact, according to standard biblical interpretations of Revelation 12, holy angels outnumber demons by about two to one.

And just like demons, angels interact with human beings. Hebrews 13:2 warns, “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”

“There are stories about angel encounters that have been handed down throughout history — I'm talking about going all the way back to World War I,” says BlazeTV host Rick Burgess.

On this episode of “Strange Encounters,” Rick revisits two of history’s most remarkable stories about angelic encounters.

Psalm 34:7 in action: Angels surround missionaries on cannibal island

In 1858, Scottish missionary John G. Paton and his wife arrived on the island of Tanna in the New Hebrides to bring the gospel to cannibal tribes. One night, hostile natives surrounded their mission station, intending to burn it down and kill them. As the Patons prayed, the attackers suddenly withdrew in fear.

Roughly a year later, they learned from the chief, who had converted to Christianity, why the locals had fled that night: hundreds of big men in shining garments with drawn swords encircled the Patons' house.

Both Paton and the chief believed the army to be made up of angels.

Over the following decades, the gospel message spread, and thousands upon thousands of former cannibals turned to Christ across the islands.

“Truly a miracle,” says Rick. “And how was this done? With the appearance of big men in shining garments with swords protecting a missionary.”

He then reads from Psalm 34:7: “The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear him, and delivers them.”

“This one almost sounds like exactly what happened to John Paton,” he remarks.

The white cavalry of 1918: Golden-haired angel leads charge against the Germans

In May 1918 during WWI, British troops in France were in a desperate position and about to be overwhelmed by a massive German advance. Suddenly, the German soldiers stopped their attack and began firing wildly at something the British could not see. The fighting halted in confusion.

The British later captured two German officers. When interviewed, the officers described seeing a cavalry charge of men in white uniforms riding white horses shining like sunlight bearing down on them. Leading the troop was a towering angelic figure with golden hair, wielding a great sword.

The Germans opened fire, but the riders kept advancing unharmed. Terrified, the German troops broke off their assault and fled in terror.

The heavenly intervention bought enough time for American troops to arrive and capture the Germany army.

“It led to the allies turning toward victory in World War I against the Germans,” says Rick.

While many think that angels do not intervene in human affairs to this scale any more, Rick pushes back.

“I think when we get to heaven that it may be very likely that we meet an angel or angels that we get to converse with that says, ‘You don't have any idea how many times I was sent into your life to protect you and to help you,”’ he predicts.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

Want more from Rick Burgess?

To enjoy more bold talk and big laughs, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.