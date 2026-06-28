Debunking Spielberg: Why real alien disclosure will not affect the faithful

Steven Spielberg's 2026 sci-fi thriller “Disclosure Day” about a whistleblower exposing a government cover-up of extraterrestrial life is performing strongly at the box office with over $160 million worldwide to date.

BlazeTV host Rick Burgess has been suspicious about this summer blockbuster since he first saw the previews. Not only is the timing a bit odd in light of the government’s ongoing declassification of UFO-related files, but Spielberg's own comments about how real disclosure could rattle the faith of many people has Rick’s guard up.





The movie reflects this theory, as many characters wrestle with doubts about God's divinity and humanity's place after learning about aliens.

Rick, who argues “aliens” are most likely angels or demons, believes that even if aliens proved to be otherworldly beings, it would not affect believers like Spielberg predicts.

“If it turns out like in the movie that they're straight up people from somewhere else and they're not demonic and they're not angelic, this notion that somehow that's going to rattle our faith ... it's just not so,” he assures.

True Christians, Rick argues, know that everything is created by God.

“The Scriptures tell us even in Genesis that God is the creator. He is the beginning and the end of all things. If space people show up from another planet or another galaxy, it doesn't change what we believe about God,” he says.

Believers already know that a great cosmic celestial war between God’s forces of good (angels) and Satan’s forces of evil (demons) rages invisibly all around us.

“So if there's another bunch from somewhere else, I don't know what their situation with God may or may not be, but their existence doesn't equal God doesn't exist,” says Rick.

But one thing is certain, he says: “What Satan is hoping that we'll take from this ... is that if space people show up, and they're really something, they must have created us, not God.”

To hear more of Rick’s analysis of Spielberg and “Disclosure Day,” watch the full episode above.

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