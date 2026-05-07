Oops, she did it again: Britney Spears’ latest DUI troubles deemed a ‘wet reckless’

Britney Spears’ days of making surreal headlines appear to be far from over, as the pop icon has now pleaded out of a DUI charge — which has now been downgraded to a legally murky “wet reckless.”

The plea keeps Spears out of more serious trouble for now, but with a year of probation and restrictions on drug possession, BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau aren’t convinced she’ll stay out of trouble.

“I would love to know what a ‘wet reckless’ is,” Dave comments.

“My understanding, Dave ... is that it is basically a DUI except they don’t want to call it a DUI,” Stu explains.

A report from TMZ explains that there are “conditions to the plea,” which include her being “placed on 12 months’ probation” and “cannot possess drugs without a valid prescription.”

“Again, this could be a problem,” the article reads. “As we reported, Britney has gone to Mexico more than once to get Adderall.”

However, Dave points out that “technically, no one can do that.”

“I feel like it was just police officers screwing with TMZ because they know they don’t know anything about the law. Just like, ‘ Yeah, it’s a wet reckless,’ and she can’t have drugs without a prescription. No heroin without a prescription now for Britney,’” Stu jokes.

“Basically, everybody likes the videos of her half naked in her house juggling knives, so they don’t want to put her in jail,” Landau adds.

The pair also point out that it’s a little ridiculous for Spears to go all the way to Mexico to get Adderall.

“You really should just talk to your doctor and say that you need to focus. And if they don’t need proof, you could just show your entire life as being Britney Spears, and they might agree with you,” Landau jokes.

“Seriously, that’s not a real excuse. You don’t go to Mexico to get Adderall,” Stu agrees.

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