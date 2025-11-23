Brand-new Pew Research poll shows ALARMING trend among high school senior girls

A civilization is only as healthy as the families that make it up. Decades of research confirm that a society’s best shot at thriving depends on people getting married and having children. In general, individuals flourish in this environment, as does the community — and ultimately the nation itself.

But what happens when an entire generation loses interest in traditional family? This is a pivotal question conservative America is asking right now, as marriage and fertility rates are at all-time lows.

A brand-new Pew Research Center analysis is making waves after revealing that only 61% of 12th grade high school girls intend to get married some day — a 22-point drop from 1993 when 83% expressed interest in marriage.

Interestingly 12th grade boys stayed about the same: 74% expressed expectations for future marriage, compared to 76% in 1993.

For the first time ever in this dataset, high school boys are now more enthusiastic about marriage than girls.

The poll revealed other alarming statistics regarding marriage as well: From 1993 to 2023 among male and female high school seniors, the intention to stay married to the same person for life dropped 4%, while intention to have children dropped 9%.

Stu Burguiere, BlazeTV host of “Stu Does America,” warns that these stats do not bode well for the country. “Every metric (this is no exaggeration), every financial metric, every well-being metric, every happiness metric — all of these things are improved when you get married,” he says, reminding that marriage “is a foundational part of our society, and that has been true for decades and decades and decades and decades.”

The fact that girls are losing interest in monogamy at unprecedented rates is a direct result of the woke feminist movement that’s aimed to “liberate” young women by discouraging marriage and childbearing and encouraging promiscuity and abortion.

Not only does this leave people chronically lonely and unfilled, it also threatens the well-being of the nation that depends on a steady birthrate to thrive.

“The trends are bad — really, really bad — and if it continues, it will turn into a crisis,” Stu warns.

