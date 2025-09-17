Charlie Kirk’s legacy will fuel a backlash against the spread of evil

While Bill O’Reilly, like Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, is devastated by the news of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, he does have a positive message to send America in the wake of such a tragedy.

“Charlie Kirk was an interesting fellow because at a very young age, he was mature enough to understand that he wanted to take a stand in favor of traditional America and Judeo-Christian philosophy,” O’Reilly tells Glenn on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“He was light-years ahead of us,” he says.

“Now, most good people, even if you disagree with what Mr. Kirk says on occasion, you admire that. That’s the spirit of America — that you have a belief system, that you go out and try to promote that belief system for the greater good of the country. That’s what it is. There’s nothing else to it,” he continues.

“That’s what Charlie Kirk did. And he lost his life by doing it,” he adds.

However, O’Reilly notes that many Americans are taking it as a “victory for evil.”

“But it really isn’t. And this is the ongoing story. This is the most important story. ... Mao, Hitler, Ayatollah Khomeini ... they all destroy themselves. The evil always destroys itself, but it takes so many people with it,” he says.

And the killer didn’t just take Charlie Kirk down.

“He destroyed his own mother and father and his two brothers. That’s what this killer did in addition to the Kirk family. So evil spreads. Now, if Americans pay attention and come to the conclusion that I just stated, it will be much more difficult for evil to operate openly,” O’Reilly says.

“And that’s what I think is going to happen. There’s going to be a ferocious backlash against the progressive left, in particular, to stop it. And I believe that is what Mr. Kirk’s legacy is going to be,” he adds.

