Democrats twist what’s left of Epstein evidence to target Trump

Jeffrey Epstein is back in the news, and this time it’s because the Democrats are yet again trying to pin Epstein’s evil on President Trump.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck believes it’s all part of a “plan.”

“The way this thing has been played out, Democrats are completely against bringing anything out about Epstein. They don’t want to do anything about it,” Glenn explains, noting that it was largely ignored by the Democrats under former President Biden.

“And you know, what’s funny is it is just so full of stuff about Donald Trump. Then why wouldn’t they release just that? Why wouldn’t have the Democrats released anything in the Epstein files?” Glenn asks.

“They don’t have anything.”

As for the Democrats, Glenn explains that there’s nothing to release about them because the Epstein files were already in their hands.

“The most powerful people with powerful connections to government, they knew their names were, you know, there on little guest books at the island or whatever. You don’t think they called in some favors and said, ‘Hey, I need that — can you remove that?’” he says.

“You don’t think that there were people that were like, ‘Hey, you know what? We’ll remove that. We need $100 million from you to help out on this campaign.’ I mean, whatever it is, those names are gone too. They’re gone,” he continues.

“How do I know this? Because the government is completely dishonest,” he adds.

And what the Democrats have pulled on Trump appears to be grasping at straws, releasing an email from Epstein that read, “The only dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.”

“I think Epstein is referring to the fact that he believed that Donald Trump talked to Michael Ryder, who was the Palm Beach police chief in 2004 and began the first investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. So in other words, he was the whistleblower,” Glenn says.

“If you think things are going to be released that are going to get Trump, why would you release that where after two days of it being out, the guy who was part of that email who hates Donald Trump is like, ‘Yeah, that’s not what it means. It means he was the whistleblower,’” he continues.

In the same email, the Democrats made sure to redact Virginia Giuffre's name — but it wasn’t to protect her.

“She has said that he was nothing but respectful and never was with any of the girls at all, in not only her book, but also in testimony under oath,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere tells Glenn.

“I mean, this does not hurt Donald Trump,” Glenn adds. “It helps Donald Trump.”

