Glenn Beck reveals the MOST dangerous trend in modern politics

Americans are increasingly being taught to see themselves not as individuals, but as members of demographic groups whose race, sex, or ancestry defines their experiences, beliefs, and even moral standing — and Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck has the stories to prove it.

In one example, Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico explained that he has a limited ability to understand the world because of his background and identity as being “white and a male.”

“Now, he offered this as some sort of humility … but notice the mechanism of the claim. The limit isn’t experience or his reading or his choices. The limit is his category. The category of his race and his sex set that is putting the limit and the ceiling on what his mind can reach,” Glenn comments.

“Think about how racist that is. If I said, you know, Talarico, let’s say he was African-American and I said, you know, ‘Well, his imagination is limited because he’s black.’ I mean, that’s clearly racist, right?” he asks.

Another story Glenn cites is Joy Reid discussing the fourth of July.

“She’s not excited about it. What a surprise. She said, ‘Black Americans are not excited about the 4th of July.’ That to black America, Independence Day is Juneteenth,” Glenn explains.

“Most Americans had no idea, most black Americans had no idea what Juneteenth was until recently. But I don’t want to argue this. I want you to look at the shape of the sentence here. She didn’t say, ‘I feel this way.’ She said, ‘Black people are not excited,’” he says.

“So there’s one holiday for one category and another holiday for another category. The nation’s birthday has to be sorted by skin. Hold on to that,” he adds.

And now a church in Virginia, which was a historically mostly white congregation generations ago, hosted a black walking tour — which was a slave trail through Richmond.

The point of the tour was to confront and atone for that history.

“Watch what’s being atoned for and by whom. Not the men who did it, because they’re two centuries dead. The living are doing the penance for an inheritance of guilt — guilt assigned by not anything they did, but by the group they were born into,” Glenn says.

“You cannot create categories over individuals. When the man becomes his race or his disability or whatever over who he is as an individual, there’s trouble on the horizon. The citizen who becomes his demographic before he becomes an American. The believer then inherits guilt by bloodline rather than by his own deeds,” he continues.

“In every single case, the individual has disappeared and the group steps forward to stand in its place,” he adds.

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