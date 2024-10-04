​FEMA running out of money for American hurricane victims but gave BILLIONS to Ukraine and illegal aliens

Kamala Harris just announced that Hurricane Helene victims can apply to FEMA for a whopping $750 to buy necessities, proving once again that Americans come last in this country.

“How many billions have gone overseas? ... How many hundreds of millions have we sent over to Ukraine?” asks Glenn Beck, adding that American tax dollars are also “paying for some of [Ukraine's] small businesses to stay open” as well as for the country’s “social security.”

Further, “Migrants got $2,500,” as well as “a free cell phone” plus “food and water and housing.”

But “750 big ones can be yours. All you have to have is just no house, no job, no roads, no schools for your kids,” Glenn mocks, pointing out the obvious disregard for American citizens, whose tax dollars are squandered on everything but American needs.

As for FEMA’s claim that it’s running out of money, Glenn doesn’t buy it.

“First of all, you're the United States government. You're never out of money; you just print more. You're doing that all over the planet,” he says. “You have three states that have had whole sections wiped out. You have people trapped in the mountains without any food, water, electricity, phone service. God only knows how many people are dying still today.”

And yet, when the National Guard was requested, the first response given was “we’ve sent the National Guard overseas.”

While the National Guard has since been called in and is assisting hurricane-stricken states, Glenn is horrified at the lack of regard for suffering Americans.

“There are other states that also have a National Guard,” he points out. “What they're doing to the people here in America — who they're supposed to work for and serve — is so offensive.”

The government’s response to Hurricane Helene is so deeply troubling that Glenn says there is really only one thing we can do — and it’s an incredibly powerful act of faith.

To hear it, watch the clip above.

