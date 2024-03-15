INSANE: Fani Willis ousting case comes to SHOCKING conclusion

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee has allowed District Attorney Fani Willis to continue prosecuting former President Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case — despite the fact that she clearly lied under oath.

McAfee found that Willis’ relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade was not proven to be a conflict of interest enough to merit her removal from the case.

The judge did, however, find an appearance of impropriety and said either Willis and her office may leave the case or Wade must withdraw from the proceeding.

“Have you ever seen a clearer case of perjury?” Glenn asks, astounded by the ruling.

“Everyone on earth knows she was lying,” Stu Burguiere agrees.

Glenn believes it’s clearly rigged.

“It’s rigged because there’s no way any reasonable person would come up with that. No way,” Glenn says.

“I mean how can you possibly think this is just an appearance of impropriety?” Stu asks.

Had Wade and Willis been honest about their relationship, it would’ve been a much smaller deal.

“They boldly took the stand, wanted to lie, and did lie,” Glenn says.

“There is absolutely no way she should be in a position of power,” he continues, adding, “and so should he lose his law license. There is no law if attorneys can get away with that.”

