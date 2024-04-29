WATCH: Pro-Palestinian protesters TAKE OVER college campuses

If there’s a leftist cause, a protest is bound to follow — no matter how little those protesting understand why or what they're protesting in the first place.

This is especially the case after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have now taken over college campuses across America, from Columbia University in New York to the George Washington University in D.C. and Cal Poly Humboldt in California.

The protesters spent the past weekend setting up autonomous zones in solidarity with Gaza, held Islamic prayer sessions, and chanted about the intifada.

“Seems to be the only thing that Americans want to do these days is protest the right of Israel to exist,” Stu Burguiere says to Glenn Beck.

In one of the protests at Columbia University, the students knelt on Islamic prayer rugs while a man sang a prayer.

“The nice thing is they’re including women in the call to prayer, which is very popular in the Middle East. They love it when women get down and pray right alongside the men,” Glenn jokes.

At another protest in Canada, a woman praised Hamas’ attack on Israel. “We stand with the Palestinian resistance and their heroic and brave action on October 7. And they said, 'Long live October 7,' and we say today, 'Long live October 7!'” she yelled.

“You know, I love it when the Nazis are like, ‘Long live the Holocaust,’” Glenn mocks. “‘Long live those really cool showers and oven system that we came up with.’”









