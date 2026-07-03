‘Miracles happened’: This Gold Star wife's Memorial Day story is BEST thing you'll hear all week

A simple Memorial Day request turned into a powerful reminder of the American spirit after Sharrell Anne Shaw sent a message to anyone visiting Arlington National Cemetery.

“This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60,” Shaw wrote in a post on X .

“There’s just something about knowing people still stop by, still say his name, still remember,” she added.

And the response was far more than she dreamed of.

“So people started asking, ‘What was he like? Tell me about him.’ And then I think just miracles happened,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck comments, before speaking to Shaw.

“I thought reaching out to people who would be in the area was a good idea. I thought maybe, might get one or two people to stop by and just say hello and snap a quick picture for me. And the unbelievable happened from there,” she tells Glenn.

“People from all over the world have responded to that post with prayers, pictures, pictures of their loved ones as well as pictures of Alan’s final resting place in Section 60,” she says. “It has been absolutely heartwarming to see.”

Even Tulsi Gabbard stopped by the grave, writing in a post on X , “It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my resorts. It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones they left behind. Thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

Going into the weekend, Sharrell Anne didn’t anticipate what would happen, but she did want to “remind everybody that it was okay to have their barbecues and their celebrations and their fireworks,” as long as they “remember why we’re able to do that.”

“Remember that these freedoms we’re enjoying come at a very high cost. So celebrate, but be grateful,” she added.

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