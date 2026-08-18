'Graphic and dark' evidence found at Philadelphia home points to possible serial killer

A simple traffic stop led police to a massive trove of evidence that could implicate a 44-year-old man in the alleged murders of at least four women.

Eugene Horsch was pulled over in June by officers and found to be in possession of a fraudulent Drug Enforcement Agency identification, thousands of dollars' worth of drugs, and two illegal guns.

One troubling piece of evidence found was a handwritten note about the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

His passenger also had a fake identification bearing the name of Blair Tonzelli, a missing woman.

Police searched Horsch's home on West Chew Avenue in the Olney section of Philadelphia and found evidence that two women reported missing had been at the home. They also found files showing the two women dead, according to police.

The bodies of the two missing women, Maribel Fresses and Gabrielle Amarando, have not been found.

Fresses had been missing since 2018, and Amarando had been missing since 2012.

Officers are sifting through the massive amount of evidence that includes 600,000 images, 70,000 videos, and more than 10,000 pages of writings, manuscripts, and drawings.

Investigators also found a fake identification for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an illegal gun, gun parts, five urns with possible human remains, "120 pieces of ballistic evidence," and a marijuana growing operation.

Police are testing 20 containers of unknown substances seized from what they described as a basement laboratory.

"They're going through that house with a fine-tooth comb, if you will. I mean, they're going to be looking for the tiniest fragment of forensic evidence that can tie him to victims and missing persons," said former FBI agent JJ Klaver to WGAL-TV.

The home was also the last known location of another missing woman named Amy McHale. She disappeared in 2016, and her family believes something happened to her at the house.

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Another troubling piece of evidence found was a handwritten note about the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

The man remains in custody as the search continues at the mysterious home in Olney.

Horsch's father, Raymond Charles Horsch, had also lived at the home before he died in 2025.

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