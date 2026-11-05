Nick Freitas: Voters didn’t reject conservative ideas — they rejected Republicans who failed to deliver

Tuesday’s midterms were a blue-wave rout that handed Democrats both chambers of Congress and flipped deep-red seats, dealing a sharp blow to Trump and the GOP.

Even so, voters still backed a series of conservative ballot measures, including voter ID, a citizenship requirement to vote, and tax reductions. Even Washington voted to approve Initiative 638 to keep biological males out of girls’ sports.

So how do you explain the split?

BlazeTV host Nick Freitas tells Glenn Beck the apparent contradiction is no contradiction at all.

“If you look at what happened in Ohio, in North Carolina, in Kansas, in Iowa, in a lot of these states, they voted straight Democrat. Republicans showed up and voted for a Democrat politician,” Freitas says, “but then went right over to the ballot measure and voted for voter ID, voted for U.S. citizenship as a requirement to actually vote, voted to reduce taxes.”

Their motive? Prove a point, he says.

“We saw people show up and [say], ‘I’m going to vote for Republican principles, but I’m going to vote against the Republicans that failed to actually produce them,”’ he tells Glenn.

Even with a Democratic-controlled Congress ahead, Freitas sees a clear silver lining: “I don’t think it’s our overall philosophy that lost last night. I think what it was was weak, feckless Republican leaders that failed to deliver on their promises.”

“What a lot of people said, regardless of whether we like it or think it’s a good strategy ... was, ‘I would rather burn the country to the ground than vote for one more Republican that lies to me.’”

But now that Democrats control Congress and will almost certainly slash funding for the Iran war, Glenn is concerned about Trump’s options.

Check out the full conversation above, where Glenn and Nick go deeper on what comes next — including the Iran war, Elon Musk, and the growing instability in Europe.

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