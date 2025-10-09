SCOTUS decides: Should conversion therapy be ILLEGAL?

In 2019, a law was passed in Colorado that banned counselors from attempting to change a minor client’s gender identity or sexual orientation, including behaviors or gender expressions. Effectively, they banned conversion therapy.

However, there is an exception.

“The counselor can offer assistance to a person undergoing gender transition. So, you can help them one direction, you just can’t help them the other direction,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

And one woman is taking on the law, arguing that her free speech is being violated.

Kaley Chiles is a licensed counselor and Christian out of Colorado Springs who specializes in addiction, trauma, sexuality, gender dysphoria, and other mental health concerns. Her clients are those seeking religiously informed care that aligns with biblical teachings, especially on sexuality and gender.

Prior to 2019, Chiles was fine. She counseled clients, including minors, and helped many with gender dysphoria.

Now, her lawsuit has gone all the way to the Supreme Court.

“That’s the court case that the Supreme Court heard yesterday. … Is counseling freedom of speech? Can I not counsel based on my religious dictates? Colorado says no. This is going to be a huge case,” Glenn says.

“I believe that marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God, and the family is central to the Creator’s plan for eternal destiny of his children. ... I believe all human beings, male and female, are created in the image of God,” he continues.

“We have people in black robes deciding whether that can be said by me, by you, by a counselor, by a priest. In Colorado today, that counselor cannot sit down with that minor and say what I just said. It’s against the law in Colorado,” he says. “Is that the freedom that the left is preaching for?”

