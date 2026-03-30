‘People being mean on the internet’: The real reason women are 'leaving' the right

Women are abandoning the political right, and BlazeTV host John Doyle is questioning whether the shift is rooted in conviction — or something more superficial.

A recent New York Magazine article titled “The Young Women Leaving the New Right” highlights these women — some who remain anonymous — who say they regret their involvement in right-wing politics.

“We love women, but instead, we have to talk really about this kind of phenomenon of women existing, e-celeb women existing, you know, ditching the right for dumb reasons,” Doyle begins.

The women featured in the article cite the growing resentment and misogyny that their right-wing following began to display as a reason they were pushed away, which Doyle notes is not a good enough reason to disavow an entire political ideology — especially if someone truly believed in that ideology in the first place.

“Not that you shouldn’t be able to, but you shouldn’t sort of ascend in a certain space, have a bad time perhaps because of personal reasons, and then come back and try to destroy that space, which again is more or less committed to the success of the country that you claim to care about,” Doyle explains.

“There are also other people, you know, other stories of this obviously in the last few years, people disavowing the entire right wing after having made their name. You know, they cultivate a sort of persona and then they don’t get exactly what they want in terms of money, attention,” he continues.

“Their personal lives kind of implode, and now all of a sudden, it’s a big problem with the entire right-wing space. They go give interviews to leftists, and they call MAGA a cult. They say that right-wing women are jumping the ship because of people being mean on the internet. And then they also claim that it’s going to make the Republicans lose the midterms in 2028,” he says.

Doyle points out that the right isn’t “more misogynistic now than it was in 2024 when Trump won the popular vote and every swing state.”

“I don’t think that’s the case. I think what’s really happening here is a bunch of right-wing female influencers maybe made a couple bad choices, maybe let a couple people get under their skin,” Doyle says.

“Now they have become maybe a little scorned and decided to try to make the party of open borders and child transgenderism win. Maybe that’s like kind of all there is to it,” he adds.

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