Why nationwide No Kings protests literally don't matter: ‘Extremely bleak for them’

No Kings protests have been popping up all over the country in protest of President Trump and the United States’ involvement in the Iran war, and of course, the mainstream media has covered these protesters as if they’re a real force to be reckoned with.

However, BlazeTV host John Doyle attended one of the protests in Dallas and explains that the reality on the ground tells a much different story.

“If you Google it, ‘No Kings 2026,’ there are all of these leftist outlets — be those local, national, even on CNN, MSNBC, all the usual suspects — trying to just put all of this out there, put the imagery out there, to let people know that this is definitely a thing that is very real and very threatening and certainly happening,” Doyle says on “The John Doyle Show.”

“The people who actually mobilize and show up to these Democrat quote-unquote ‘protests,’ these are the revolutionary class. This is an inherently sort of kinetic group of people, which is to say a people who are motivated almost chiefly by resentment against just normal American patriots,” he continues.

Doyle explains that these protesters also “always need to be out on the streets causing problems, feeling as though they are pushing back against some force.”

“It is this kind of 'Handmaid’s Tale' LARP for them. They really do enjoy the interaction with law enforcement, feeling as though they’re being freaking persecuted,” he says.

And the visuals Doyle caught at the protest in Dallas only prove his point.

“It’s extremely, extremely bleak for them,” he says, before showing a picture of one of the protesters.

“It was this extremely obese creature, and it was occupying a mobility scooter, like how you see at Walmart. And there was a sign mounted on the mobility scooter … that said ‘#FreakingNoKings,’” Doyle recalls.

“And then you have old people and then foreign people and then foreign old people, and everybody’s dying. It’s like, what? I’m not intimidated. I’m not even having fun. I just feel bad. I used to go in there and felt like I was in a lion’s den, you know? Do a little sparring with the people who want me killed,” he continues.

“I had a smile on my face, a pep in my step. You’ve all seen it. I just felt bad,” he says.

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