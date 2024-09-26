10 things every American MUST KNOW about the 2024 election

“If I could tell every voter in the United States of America 10 things before the election ... it would be this,” says Liz Wheeler.

1. “Jesus loves you. Read your Bible and feel that love. This is important not just from the perspective of individual salvation but because our country requires that we base our system of law and order on Christian principles; it's how our country was designed to be.”

2. “How much are you paying for gas and groceries this week? How much did you pay under Trump? That is how you should cast your ballot.”

3. “You're not racist to recognize that the illegal immigration crisis hurts you — the fentanyl trafficking, crime from gangs and cartels, terrorists, even human smugglers and sex traffickers, and the mass migration of illegal aliens. Kamala Harris wants open borders; Donald Trump will secure them.”

4. “Remember the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, defund the police, cities burning? Kamala Harris encouraged that. She supports it; Donald Trump will keep our cities safe.”

5. “A human life begins at the moment of conception. Watch live action video animation of what an abortion actually is and then understand that Kamala Harris cheers for abortion up until the moment of birth. ... Donald Trump agrees with you that Kamala’s abortion radicalism — extremism — is grotesque.”

6. “Do you want to die in the Ukraine war? Do you want your son, your husband, even your daughter to die in war with Ukraine? Kamala Harris started the Ukraine forever war; Donald Trump will end it.”

7. “Kamala Harris will force schools to allow biological men who identify as women to compete in women's sports, obliterating women's sports. Donald Trump will protect women and women's sports and spaces.”

8. “Remember when Kamala Harris and Joe Biden tried to force you to get the COVID jab or else be fired from your job? Remember when Kamala and Biden locked you down, shut down your business, and forced your kids to wear masks to school? Kamala Harris stands by that. She thinks that what they did was good; Donald Trump is opposed to lockdowns and forced masking and medical tyranny.”

9. “We have a chronic disease epidemic in this country of epic proportions — autoimmune disorders, autism, cancer, diabetes, infertility, heart disease. ... Big Food and Big Pharma are to blame here, enabled by corrupt government officials who pretend to be industry regulators but profit off of our illness. Kamala Harris sides with Big Pharma; Donald Trump will make America healthy again.”

10. “Nothing that the media tells you about Donald Trump is true. All five legal cases against him ... are bogus. They're entirely politically motivated. The rhetoric the left and the media have deployed against Donald Trump for the past nine years ... that's all false.”

“We already know what Trump will be as president because he already was president,” says Liz.

“He presided over the lowest unemployment rate for women, for black people, for Hispanic people, for disabled people, for veterans in our nation's history. Our economy was booming; people's lives were affordable; America was respected around the world.”

