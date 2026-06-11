Liz Wheeler: ‘Crimes detected’ in LA election firestorm as ‘homeless drug addicts’ registered by the thousands

After the extremely popular Spencer Pratt fell behind no-name Nithya Raman in the Los Angeles mayoral race, BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler believed there was possible election fraud.

Now, she’s sure of it.

“Today we have crimes detected for you,” Wheeler says. “But let’s make one thing very clear first. The California election system is completely rigged. And you and I have zero obligation to simply accept that because California is 'Commie-fornia.'”

These “crimes detected” were covered in a recent report by the New York Post, where it found that “thousands of homeless voters ... were registered to vote at L.A. shelters, despite many not living there or the facilities not having any beds.”

And in an interview this week with Will Chamberlain, he theorized to Wheeler that “there was going to be some centralized location where an unreasonable amount of these homeless people all had their ballots sent.”

“That’s exactly what the New York Post found,” Wheeler says.

“As Spencer Pratt was eliminated by Nithya Raman in the mayor’s race on Monday night, it can be revealed that one drop-in center ... that received $600,000 from the socialist candidate ... had 185 voters at the address but offers no accommodations,” the article reads.

“So not only is this one of the centralized locations that Will speculated about yesterday, 185 people registered here, doesn’t even have beds, and it’s tied monetarily to Nithya Raman. The New York Post says the revelations have prompted U.S. Attorney [for the Central District of California] Bill Essayli to say that he will investigate the concerns uncovered by the Post,” Wheeler comments.

The Post also uncovered that the drop-in center that received $600,000 from Raman was taxpayer funded.

“The corruption of these people, it can never be overstated,” Wheeler says.

When the Post contacted Raman’s campaign as well as the L.A. shelter, not only did the campaign not respond — but a photograph of Raman presenting a check was taken down from the shelter’s website.

“This is taxpayer money that Nithya Raman gave to this place,” Wheeler says, adding, “Your money if you live in the city of Los Angeles.”

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