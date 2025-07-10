Liz Wheeler tells Charlie Kirk: Bondi’s botched handling of the Epstein case is a stain on Trump’s legacy

Yesterday, BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” made an appearance on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s show to, in his words, “articulate and channel some of the frustrations that the base and the audience is feeling” in the wake of the DOJ and FBI’s announcement that the Epstein client list we were promised doesn’t exist.

Kirk picked the perfect person. Liz was hot out of the gate with her scathing condemnation of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“This has been an unforced error due to choices that Attorney General Pam Bondi has made,” Liz tells Kirk.

Back in February, Liz was invited to an exclusive White House event, during which she, along with other prominent conservative personalities, was given a binder by Pam Bondi labeled "The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”

Unfortunately, this file contained virtually no new information. Bondi admitted to the group that the binders didn’t have any “juicy, dirty details” because the “SDNY [was] hiding truckloads of documents,” per a whistleblower’s report, but that she had sent FBI director Kash Patel a formal request to release the complete files, promising Liz and the others that the full story was coming down the pike.

Months later, now we’re told there is no story, meaning there will be no accountability for the untold numbers of elites who were complicit in Epstein’s trafficking of underage girls.

Liz is furious at what she perceives as a bald-faced lie from Pam Bondi. During the White House meeting, “she actually bragged about creating that [binder] cover sheet,” which read “the most transparent administration in history,” she scoffs.

This performative act in tandem with her February appearance on Fox News claiming that the Epstein list was sitting on her desk pending review simply doesn’t square with the DOJ’s final verdict that “there’s no Epstein client list; there’s no blackmail operation; Epstein definitively killed himself … and [Americans] are not getting any more of these documents,” says Liz.

“The reason that the American people are having such a visceral reaction to this … is because we voted for justice when we voted for President Trump,” she tells Kirk. “This does not seem like justice.”

“We have this evidence [of Epstein’s crimes] before our eyes, and then we’re being told by government officials … that we should discount and ignore what we’re seeing … and instead believe them, and they’re telling us things that contradict the evidence that we’ve seen,” she explains. “The simple fact of the matter is Pam Bondi said she had the client list on her desk and she promised to release it, and then she didn’t do it.”

“What could make this right in your estimation?” Kirk asks.

“She’s a liability to the Trump administration. It’s costing him tremendous goodwill among his base,” says Liz, “and I say this sorrowfully because there’s a lot of things Pam Bondi has done that I like and that I agree with, but it’s time to not allow her to have this be something that tarnishes President Trump’s legacy and office. It’s time to move on from her.”

“Are you calling for her resignation?” asks Kirk.

“Yes, I believe President Trump should give her the option to resign because she didn’t tell the truth to the American people,” she says. “It’s the right thing to do.”

