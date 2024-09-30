Leftists 'attract a pretty nasty crowd’: Suspected would-be Trump shooter's son arrested for possession of the worst kind

When Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men — who were all strangers to each other — he was unaware that each man had a criminal history. Rittenhouse was simply defending himself and Kenosha from a left-wing mob.

“What are the odds of three strangers with crazy perverted independent criminal histories being together like that on the street?” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” asks.

“It seems like that’s an insane amount of creeps and criminals to be gathered in a small area all at the same time,” she continues, noting that “most things involving leftists tend to attract a pretty nasty crowd.”

Now the suspected would-be Trump shooter's son, Oran Routh, was arrested on Tuesday after police searched his Greensboro, North Carolina, home “in connection with an investigation, unrelated to child exploitation.”

Allegedly, the police found “hundreds of files depicting child sexual abuse.”

“It’s really an odd twist in this saga that nobody saw coming,” Wheeler mocks, explaining that Routh claimed his father hated president Trump and was quoted saying that “every reasonable person does.”

“The son sounded just like his father, who sounded like an indoctrinated leftist activist, who sounded exactly like the talking heads in the mainstream media,” she adds.

However, as always, it’s innocent until proven guilty — as it should be.

“We shouldn’t just believe the authorities automatically,” Wheeler explains. “We know for a fact that the Department of Justice lies for political and self-protecting purposes all the time, but that doesn’t seem to pass the smell test here.”

“If you dabble in evil ideology, evil leftist ideology, it will invariably lead you to evil of the most twisted kind.”

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.