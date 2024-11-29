Democrat legend attacks Jon Stewart of 'The Daily Show'  for lying to Democrats

If running on a platform that idolizes frivolous abortion, taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for illegal immigrant inmates, the mutilation of children, DEI, and open borders isn’t considered “woke,” then most Americans don’t know what is.

Regardless, Bill Maher and Jon Stewart have apparently claimed that Kamala Harris did not run a “woke” campaign — and James Carville isn’t having it.

“I saw Bill Maher, I saw Jon Stewart, I saw different people,” Carville began in a video posted to social media, explaining that the discussions these figures had revolved around whether or not Harris’ woke campaign hurt Democrats' chances of beating Donald Trump.

“Of course it hurt us,” he said. “Jon Stewart says, ‘Well it couldn’t hurt because no Democrat ran on it.’ Of course they didn’t run on it, because it was even to the most clueless progressive that you could imagine, by that time, they knew it was a disaster. So in order to escape any responsibility, what happened, they said, ‘Well, that stuff was never used in 2024.’”

“Well, you’re f***ing wrong. It was used,” Carville continued. “In comedy, if you tell a bad joke, who gives a s***. You just tell a bad joke, and you throw the bad joke away. In politics, if you have a bad policy, particularly one as bad and stupid as this was, you may throw it away, but the other side gets to play.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” thinks Carville has made an excellent point.

“You’re making the right point there. You can’t run away from everything you just ran on. We’re watching them do it in real time, we’re watching them pretend they had nothing to do with any of this, but the entire Harris campaign was based on equity,” Rubin says.

“These were the people who every time we said, ‘Oh, you know, judging people by the color of their skin and not the color of their character, that’s a problem, that’s racism,’ they would be like, ‘No, no, no, we need quotas,’” he continues.

“So they ran on this, it was soundly rejected, and then to Carville’s point, now we get to use it against them. But they’re going to literally pretend they had nothing to do with it,” he adds.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.