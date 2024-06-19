WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld brilliantly shames woke heckler as the crowd roars

Even after 40 years of doing stand-up comedy, “You never really knew [Jerry Seinfeld’s] political beliefs,” says Dave Rubin.

However, that has since changed. After Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel last October, Jerry, who’s Jewish himself, traveled to Israel and “basically said ‘Jews have a right to defend themselves’” — a statement that has made him “public enemy number one for all these pro-Hamas people.”

At a show in Sydney, Australia, last weekend, the comedian utterly destroyed a protester who started chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

“We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He’s solved the Middle East. ... It’s the Jewish comedians. That’s who we have to get!” he quipped.

The demonstrator continued his chant as security escorted him out, but Seinfeld wasn’t quite finished.

“They're going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try and get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you. It’s a comedy show you moron. Get out of here.”

When the chants didn’t stop, Seinfeld added, “You’re really influencing everyone here. We’re all on your side now because you’ve made your point so well. ... You’ve come to the right place for a political conversation.”

“Tomorrow we will read in the paper, ‘Middle East 100% solved thanks to man at the Qudos Arena stopping Jew comedian’ ... and everyone in the Middle East went, ‘Oh my God, let’s just get along.”’

“You have to go 20,000 miles from the problem and screw up a comedian – that is how you solve world issues,” he jested.

Dave, who’s long loved Jerry’s brilliance, applauds his willingness to call out the lunacy.

“Why are you going to a Jerry Seinfeld stand-up concert and doing that?” he asks rhetorically, adding that the woke protesters “are trying to ruin everything” because “they think they own everything.”

To see Jerry Seinfeld put a pro-Palestine protester to absolute shame, watch the clip below.

