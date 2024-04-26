WATCH: Riley Gaines shares cringey locker room details about Lia Thomas with Sage Steele

Former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines, whom Dave Rubin calls “an absolutely spectacular young woman,” and former ESPN journalist Sage Steele have something in common: Both women know firsthand what it’s like to watch an institution suffocate under the woke mob.

Gaines was forced to compete against trans swimmer Lia Thomas in the 2022 NCAA Championships , while Steele was puppeteered by higher-up execs at ESPN during a heavily scripted interview with Joe Biden .

The two recently met on Steele’s podcast, where Gaines shared some of the cringiest locker room details about trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

“Let me just set the scene,” Gaines began. “A swimming locker room is not a place of modesty,” as the nature of the sport requires “fully undressing.”

“It takes about 15-20 minutes to really poke and prod yourself into these [racing] suits,” which are “paper-thin and skin-tight” and oftentimes require “friends helping.”

A typical training session, Gaines explained, involves “five times of fully undressing.”

“And we had multiple sessions every day,” she told Steele, before describing the first day Lia Thomas entered the picture. “So I'm in the locker room; I have my back turned, of course, undressing … and all of a sudden, you hear a man's voice in that locker room.”

Immediately, the girls in the locker room began covering "themselves … with their hands, their clothes, or their towels” and left “as quickly as they could.”

“It was traumatizing,” Gaines confessed, noting that the experience was all-around “awkward,” “embarrassing,” and “uncomfortable.”

“You might say it would be a norm that a dude with a wang shouldn't be in the chicks' locker room, but that norm has been blown apart,” sighs Dave, who’s excited to have Riley on the show in a couple of weeks.

“They want to blow apart every norm so that they can destroy democracy.”

To see the footage of Gaines and Steele’s interview, watch the clip below.

