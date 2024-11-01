Tucker Carlson gives hilarious response to NYT asking about his necktie

Tucker Carlson revealed on X his tongue-in-cheek response to a New York Times reporter asking him if the gold and black tie he wore during his speech at the Trump rally in Madison Square Garden was to show subtle support for the Proud Boys.

Adam Satariano, a technology reporter based in London, asked Carlson if he wore the tie on purpose because allegedly the Proud Boys believe he was showing support for the group, since they use those same colors in their branding.

'I hope you're filled with guilt and self-loathing for sending me a text like this.'

"Is this the case? At the rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, was Mr. Carlson's choice of wearing black and gold a sign of support for the Proud Boys?" Satariano asked, giving a deadline to respond of Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

"I just received the inquiry you sent about the tie I wore at Donald Trump's rally. ... Yes, that is an official Proud Boys necktie. I received it at my Proud Boys initiation ceremony several years ago, after swearing a blood oath to the global fascist revolution and the sacred principles of Q Anon," Carlson replied.

"As you can imagine, I wouldn't normally admit this. The rules of secret societies being what they are, anything related to dress code is supposed to be confidential. But in this case, I've been outfoxed by your relentless shoe-leather journalism. Darn you, New York Times. You win again," Carlson concluded.

Carlson shared his response to Satariano with the caption, "The New York Times knows a Proud Boys necktie when they see one."

Carlson has recently been on the offensive against reporters who request comment about ridiculous topics.

He posted his exchange with a different New York Times reporter who asked him about statements regarding the upcoming election that far-left Media Matters has called "misinformation."

"This is why you got into journalism? It's shameful. I hope you're filled with guilt and self-loathing for sending me a text like this," Carlson told Nico Grant.

When Grant pressed Carlson on the topic, Carlson replied, "Why would I participate in your attempt to smear me? No thanks. But I do hope you'll quote what I wrote above and also note that I told you to f*** off, which I am now doing. Thanks."

The New York Times did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

