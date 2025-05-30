White House moves to correct apparent errors in landmark MAHA report

The White House moved to correct errors in the highly anticipated MAHA report Thursday after inconsistencies and inaccuracies were found in the citations.

The errors in the MAHA report were first reported by NOTUS on Thursday. They included broken links and studies that apparently did not exist. The White House later uploaded the corrected version of the report, and the administration maintained that the errors do not refute the substance of the report.

"I understand there were some formatting issues with the MAHA report that are being addressed, and the report will be updated," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday. "But it does not negate the substance of the report, which, as you know, is one of the most transformative health reports that has ever been released by the federal government."

'It’s time for the media to also focus on what matters.'

The Department of Health and Human Services similarly stated that they were simply formatting errors and that they don't change the historic findings in the report.

"Minor citation and formatting errors have been corrected, but the substance of the MAHA report remains the same — a historic and transformative assessment by the federal government to understand the chronic disease epidemic afflicting our nation’s children," an HHS spokesperson said. "Under President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, our federal government is no longer ignoring this crisis, and it’s time for the media to also focus on what matters."

However, these errors seem to go beyond formatting as the administration is suggesting. The citations included broken links and even pointed to numerous studies that reportedly do not appear in the issues of the journals cited and may not even exist at all.

"The paper cited is not a real paper that I or my colleagues were involved with," Katherine Keyes, an epidemiologist listed as an author, told NOTUS. "We’ve certainly done research on this topic, but did not publish a paper in JAMA Pediatrics on this topic with that co-author group, or with that title."

The report itself, which was spearheaded by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., focused on identifying root causes for various health epidemics affecting American children, including chronic diseases, obesity, autoimmune conditions, and behavioral disorders. Some of these root causes include ultra-processed foods, pesticides, and exposure to chemicals, as well as "overmedicalization."

